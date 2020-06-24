Thailand can produce tens of millions of doses if COVID-19 vaccine ready
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand has reported no new COVID-19 infections in the community for 30 consecutive days as of June 24.
The country’s tally still stands at 3,157 cases, including 3,026 recoveries and 58 fatalities.
Thailand plans to allow the entry of foreigners from next week while all businesses and activities previously suspended to stem the pandemic will be granted the greenlight to resume operation, including entertainment venues and massage parlors.
The Centre of Excellence in Vaccine Research and Development at Chulalongkorn University was cooperating with two foreign biotech factories for the production of the candidate mRNA vaccine.
At least three other agencies in Thailand are also conducting tests on possible coronavirus vaccines.
The factories had estimated the price of a vaccine dose at 30 USD, at mass production of 2 million doses, said Kiat Ruxrungtham, director of the centre.
A person would need at least two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine and the primary goal was to give all people access to the vaccine, he said.
Thailand can produce tens of millions of doses in mid-2021, or late 2021, if the vaccine is ready, he said, adding that this would depend on the vaccine passing a human trial expected to start later this year, possibly in October or November.
Meanwhile, Indonesia reported 1,113 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, putting the country’s total infections at 49,009. The dealth toll increased by 38 to 2,573.
In the Philippines, the national tally rose by 470 to 32,295 on June 24, including 8,656 recoveries and 1,204 deaths./.
