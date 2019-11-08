World ASEAN, RoK to establish joint cinematography organisation A joint cinematography organisation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Republic of Korea (RoK) is expected to be established next year.

World Terrorism threats Indonesia’s 2020 regional elections Indonesia is facing threats of terror attacks which might be perpetrated by homegrown radical groups affiliated to Islamic State (IS) in regional elections in 2020, according to an Indonesian intelligence analyst.

World Cambodia to have first wind farm Cambodia’s Khmer Times and Phnom Penh Post have carried stories about the Blue Circle’s project to build a wind farm in Kampot province – the first of its kind in the country.