World Malaysia desires to resolve palm oil spat with India Malaysia aims to resolve its palm oil spat with India within a month, new Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said on March 11.

World Indonesia, Netherlands sign cooperation deals worth 1 billion USD Indonesia and the Netherlands have signed a number of cooperation agreements worth 1 billion USD in total during the visit of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima to the Southeast Asian country.

World Indonesia introduces new trading policy to dampen falling stock prices The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has announced a new trading policy to prevent stocks from falling more than 10 percent after the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) crashed to a three-year low on March 9.