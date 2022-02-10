World ASEAN, Russia keen to bring relations to new height The ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership is hoped to be lifted to a new height, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during a regular press briefing in Moscow on February 9.

World Indonesia unveils educational, cultural priorities during G20 presidency Indonesia on February 9 announced four educational and cultural priorities during its G20 presidency this year, according to an official of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology.

World Malaysia’s wholesale, retail trade hits 310 billion USD in 2021 Malaysia’s wholesale and retail trade valued at 1.3 trillion MYR (310 billion USD) in 2021, posting a year-on-year expansion of 4 percent, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).