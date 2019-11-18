World EU supports ASEAN in sustainable use of peatland, haze mitigation The European Union (EU) has launched the civil society component of a 24 million EUR (about 26 million USD) programme to support Sustainable Use of Peatland and Haze Mitigation in ASEAN (SUPA).​

World RoK promotes economic relations with ASEAN countries through FTAs The Republic of Korea (RoK) is exploring the possibility of forging individual free trade agreements (FTAs) with more ASEAN members in a move to further boost growing economic ties with the region, Yonhap news agency reported, citing a senior trade official of the RoK.

World ASEAN, partners seek to expand defence cooperation ASEAN defence ministers and their counterparts from China, Japan and the US held informal meetings on November 17, in the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (ADMM Retreat) in Bangkok, Thailand.

World Indonesia targets to attract 13 billion USD to bauxite processing Indonesia, having the sixth-largest bauxite reserves in the world, sees the potential of bauxite downstream could reach 13 billion USD next year from the current 9 billion USD.