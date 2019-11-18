Thailand, China agree to enhance military cooperation
Thai Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (R) and visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe (Source: Xinhua)
Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on November 17 met with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe, during which the two sides agreed to further enhance military cooperation.
Prayut said Thailand adheres to the one-China policy and is willing to actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, adding the country hopes to further strengthen economic and trade cooperation with China, and welcomes more Chinese investment in Thailand as the two countries will mark the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.
The Thai leader said he hoped the two countries would further strengthen military cooperation in equipment and technology, joint exercises and joint training, as well as multilateral security.
For his part, Wei said that under the guidance and encouragement of leaders of the two countries, bilateral relations have maintained good momentum with many fruits yielded in all areas of cooperation./.