Thailand confirms daily record rise in new COVID-19 cases
Thailand on April 12 reports 985 new cases of COVID-19, the biggest daily jump since the outbreak of the pandemic. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Thailand on April 12 reported 985 new cases of COVID-19, the biggest daily jump since the outbreak of the pandemic.
The nation has reported a total of 33,610 coronavirus cases, while deaths remained at 97.
On April 11, the country reported 967 new COVID-19 infections, including 263 in the capital city of Bangkok.
Sophon Iamsirithaworn, Deputy Director-General of the Disease Control Department, said most new transmissions were related to the pub clusters that then spilled to other provinces across Thailand.
Meanwhile, the Cambodian Ministry of Health on April 12 reported 277 new cases of COVID-19, mostly in the capital of Phnom Penh with 204 cases.
The new infections raised the country’s total cases associated with the “February 20 COVID-19 Community Event” to 3,982 and the accumulative infections recorded since the pandemic broke out in Cambodia to 4,515.
Of the number, 2,212 have been recovered and fatalities reached 30.
Kim Santepheap, Secretary of State and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Justice, confirmed that those with COVID-19 who evades medical treatment or attempts to do so is liable to be sentenced to imprisonment for between 1-5 years.
The Cambodian government on April 11 issued an 8-article ordinance on mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for government officials and armed force members./.