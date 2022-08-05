Thailand confirms first female monkeypox case
Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) on August 5 announced the discovery of the fourth confirmed monkeypox case in a 22-year-old woman, the first female infection found in the country.
DDC Director-General Opart Karnkawinpong said the patient reportedly frequented Bangkok night spots once a week and, on July 29, she developed a fever, followed by blisters, which appeared on her legs and hands the following day. They then spread all over her body.
On August 3, she checked into a hospital in Samut Prakan for diagnosis and treatment.
Specimens were sent to the Medical Sciences Department and the lab at the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, which confirmed she is infected with the monkeypox virus.
Earlier, Thailand enhanced screening measures for monkeypox at all disease control points and international entry points after detecting the third case./.
