Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) on August 5 announced the discovery of the fourth confirmed monkeypox case in a 22-year-old woman, the first female infection found in the country.DDC Director-General Opart Karnkawinpong said the patient reportedly frequented Bangkok night spots once a week and, on July 29, she developed a fever, followed by blisters, which appeared on her legs and hands the following day. They then spread all over her body.On August 3, she checked into a hospital in Samut Prakan for diagnosis and treatment.Specimens were sent to the Medical Sciences Department and the lab at the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University , which confirmed she is infected with the monkeypox virus Earlier, Thailand enhanced screening measures for monkeypox at all disease control points and international entry points after detecting the third case./.