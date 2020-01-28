World Singapore: University hostels designated as nCoV quarantine facilities By January 28 morning, Singapore had confirmed five cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection while test results for the remaining 57 suspected cases are still pending.

ASEAN ASEAN countries launch preventive measures against coronavirus Southeast Asian nations have taken precautionary measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus as the outbreak is worsening in China and elsewhere.

World Top 10 world economic events of 2019 Below is a recap of ten of the year’s most consequential headlines impacting consumers, investors and financial markets worldwide chosen by the Vietnam News Agency.