World Singapore worries about looming recession due to COVID-19 The possibility of a recession looms over Singapore and the country’s economy will take a hit, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said.

World Indonesia loosens restrictions in mining law The Indonesian government is amending the Mining Law 2009 to loosen several restrictions, in an effort to contribute to national economic growth.

ASEAN ASEAN culture, cuisine popularised in Ukraine The embassies of Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia in Ukraine on February 13 held a programme to introduce ASEAN culture and cuisine, as part of the popularisation efforts in Vietnam’s ASEAN Chair Year 2020 in the country.

World Thai Senate passes 2020 budget bill The Thai Senate on February 14 approved the 2020 Budget Bill with 215 votes for and six abstentions.