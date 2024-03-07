World Laos reports three cases of anthrax Authorities of Champasak province of Laos have reported three anthrax cases who caught the fatal disease after consuming meat of the livestock that had died suddenly.

World El Nino costs Philippine agriculture up to nearly 19 mln USD The Philippine government on March 6 said that the El Nino dry spell and drought has cost Philippine agriculture over 1 billion PHP (nearly 19 million USD) while the climate pattern may persist till the second quarter this year.

World Indonesia plans to establish emergency fund to ensure food security Indonesia’s Finance Ministry has announced that it is currently formulating a contingency fund dedicated to the National Food Agency (Bapanas) to ensure the distribution of food in markets and execute policy interventions.

World Thailand’s business registrations set to soar this year Thailand’s Commerce Ministry foresees a positive trend in new business registrations for this year as its tourism, e-commerce and electric vehicles (EV) market are expected to recover.