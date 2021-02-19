World COVID-19 updates in Southeast Asia Malaysia on February 18 reported a new daily high of 25 COVID-19 deaths, taking the total fatalities in the country to 1,030.

ASEAN Singapore, Indonesia support informal ASEAN meeting on Myanmar The foreign ministers of Singapore and Indonesia support a proposal to hold an informal ASEAN ministerial meeting on Myanmar, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on February 18.

World Socialist-oriented economy helps Vietnam go forward confidently: Russian expert A socialist-oriented economy is the firm foundation for Vietnamese people to look to the future with confidence, Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund Grigory Trofimchuk told Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Russia.

World Ambassador stresses Vietnam’s policy of promoting women’s role Vietnam’s permanent delegation to the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris has attended the virtual launch of the Paris Hub of the International Gender Champions (IGC), during which Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van stressed Vietnam’s consistent commitment to promoting women’s role and potential.