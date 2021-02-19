Thailand considers relaxing COVID-19 control measures in more localities
The business resumption sub-committee of Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will propose that disease control measures be relaxed in 19 more provinces from the current 35.
Spraying disinfectants in Bangkok to prevent COVID-19 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) -
The CCSA will consider the proposal on February 22.
According to the proposal, the 54 provinces would be listed as surveillance (green) zones. The number of close surveillance (yellow) zones would decline from 17 to 14 provinces, while control (orange) zones would fall from 20 to eight provinces, including the capital Bangkok.
Samut Sakhon, the centre of an outbreak prolonging since December last year, would remain the sole maximum and strict control (dark red) zone.
The proposal was put forth as Thailand’s Public Health Ministry saw improvement in the pandemic situation since February 10 and felt that this justified relaxing restrictions.
Thailand on February 18 confirmed 150 new coronavirus infections, of which 88 cases or 61.9 percent were from Samut Sakhon./.