ASEAN Malaysia’s inflation may hit double digits: Finance Minister Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz has said Malaysia's inflation may reach around 11% if the government does not implement subsidies for essential items like fuel.

World Cambodia’s air passengers increase by nearly 500% Cambodia has recorded an increase of 500% in air passengers in the first seven months of 2022, according to Sin Chanserivutha, Undersecretary of State and Spokesman for Civil Aviation.

World Thai businesses eye expanding trade, investment in Cambodia Thai businesses have set their sights on expanding trade and investment in Cambodia, especially in processed food, agriculture, tourism, renewable energy, plastic, and gems and jewellery.