Thailand cuts chicken production as global demand drops
Thai chicken exports rose less than expected in the first half of this year due to COVID-19, according to the Thai Broiler Processing Exporters Association (TBPEA).
Thailand exported 470,000 tonnes of chicken in the first six months of 2020, representing a year-on-year rise of 2 percent, with export value of 54 billion baht (about 1.73 billion USD), up 1 billion baht.
The local media recently cited TBPEA manager Kukrit Arepagorn as saying the pandemic has caused Thailand’s two main markets, the European Union (EU) and Japan, to cut chicken imports.
Chicken exports to the EU dropped by 10 percent as the COVID-19 situation there is not yet resolved, he said, adding that Thailand expects to export 280,000 tonnes of chicken to the EU this year, down from 330,000 tonnes last year.
Meanwhile, chicken exports to Japan only rose by 2 percent because the virus outbreak had hit tourism and forced the country to postpone the Tokyo Olympic Games, reducing demand.
However, Kukrit said exports to China and Singapore had increased by 100,000 tonnes and 20,000 tonnes respectively in the six-month period./.