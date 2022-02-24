World Inflation rate in Laos hits highest level in two years The year-on-year inflation rate in Laos jumped to 6.25 percent in January, the highest figure recorded since January 2020, according to the Lao Statistics Bureau.

World Malaysia’s economy to bounce back in 2022: AMRO Malaysia’s economy is expected to grow strongly this year, regaining momentum after COVID-19 infections disrupted its recovery in the third quarter of last year, according to the ASEAN Plus Three Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO).