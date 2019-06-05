Leaders of Thai political parties at a press conference in Bangkok on June 4 (Soruce: AFP/VNA)

– Thailand’s Democrat Party on June 4 night voted to join the Palang Pracharath alliance, sealing the deal for the party to form a government with a slim majority of 254 votes.The decision was made following a secret ballot of Democrat party executives and MPs who voted 61-16 to join the coalition.The country’s Parliament is scheduled to convene on June 5 to choose the prime minister with the participation of 250 senators and 449 out of 500 members of the lower house. The new PM must garner a minimum of 376 votes in the parliament meeting.Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit officially ceased his MP duties by the order of the Constitutional Court that accused him of breaking electoral laws by holding shares in a media company when he registered to run in the nation’s March 24 election.Earlier, the People’s State Power Party - Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) declared the alliance with five small parties - Action Coalition for Thailand, Chartthaipattana, Palang Thongthin Thai, Thai Forest and Land Reclamation, and People Reform parties.According to the election results on March 24, the Pheu Thai Party won 136 seats, the People’s State Power Party (Palang Pracharath Party) held 116 seats, 81 others were for Future Forward Party, 53 for Democrat Party, and 51 for Bhumjaithai Party.-VNA