Thailand desires to become ASEAN digital centre
Recognising a need to increase the use of digital technology as a key tool in economic and social development, the government of Thailand has adopted a policy to promote the digital economy.
A view of Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand (Source: oneyoungworld.com)Bangkok (VNA) -
Based on this policy, Thailand has implemented strategies to develop the digital workforce and create digital communities across the country. The Southeast Asian country also aims to turn itself into an ASEAN digital hub.
To this end, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has implemented digital infrastructure development projects across the country, especially the installation of high-speed Internet transmission by fiber optic cable in villages.
In addition, Thailand has also expanded its digital infrastructure network to neighboring countries such as Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.
Currently, the country’s digital industry has an economic value of 600 billion baht (nearly 17 billion USD) and is demonstrating a rapid growth./.