World Thailand: Severe drought to push agricultural product prices up The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) under the Thai Ministry of Commerce has assessed that the drought situation in 2020 could hurt agricultural production, resulting in continued price increases.

World Laos, China sign currency settlement agreement Laos and China have agreed to facilitate the direct exchange of the Lao kip (LAK) and the Chinese yuan (CNY) instead of having to making conversions through other currencies previously.

World Philippines suspends airport flights over fear of volcanic eruption Philippine aviation authorities on January 12 ordered temporary suspension of flights from/to Ninoy Aquino international airport in Manila capital, as Taal volcano spewed an ash column of 15,000m.

World Indonesia finds Chinese ships remain in its EEZ Indonesian naval ships found many Chinese coast guard and fishing vessels remain in Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) near Natuna waters on January 11, four days after President Joko Widodo’s visit to Natuna district in Riau Islands province.