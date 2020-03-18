World Cambodia uncovers 75 money laundering cases Cambodia’s Interior Ministry has so far cracked down on 75 money laundering cases, seized about 8 million USD and confiscated nearly 3,000 vehicles, since the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed the country on its grey list a year ago.

World Cruise passenger traffic in Singapore down 52 percent Cruise passenger traffic in Singapore has fallen by 52 percent year-on-year since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said.

World Thailand reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, reveals three disease scenarios Thailand confirmed 35 additional cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on March 18, raising the total number in the Southeast Asian nation to 212.

World Malaysia recovers 323 million USD stolen from 1MDB Malaysia has recovered 1.4 billion ringgit (323 million USD) stolen from the country’s development fund 1MDB, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's office said on March 17.