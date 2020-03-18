Thailand develops rapid COVID-19 test kit
An official sprays disinfectant in a bid to control the new coronavirus at Wat Suthat Thepphawararam in Bangkok on March 17. (Source: Bangkok Post)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s researchers have developed a rapid test kit for COVID-19 and plan to launch clinical trials next month.
According to the research team led by Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science and Technology (VISTEC), the new kit will deliver results in 30 to 45 minutes, compared to the four to six hours currently required.
It is estimated that up to 4,000 test kits will be produced daily and will cost approximately 475 THB (14.71 USD) apiece.
Meanwhile, the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned people not to opt for COVID-19 test kits sold online, saying none of them have been approved by the agency.
FDA Deputy Secretary-General Surachoke Tangwiwat said about 10 operators have applied to import coronavirus test kits from China, Singapore, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Europe, but none of these applications have been approved.
He also warned people to avoid using these kits on their own and instead seek medical help if they have symptoms or face the risk of infection./.