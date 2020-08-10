ASEAN ASEAN founding anniversary marked in Ukraine The embassies of Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia in Ukraine co-organised a flag-hoisting ceremony on August 8 to mark the 53rd anniversary of the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967-2020).

ASEAN ASEAN Foreign Ministers issue statement on Lebanon explosion Learning of the August 4 explosion in Beirut, the Foreign Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on August 9 issued a statement on the incident, at a proposal of Vietnam.

World Indonesia to expand social aid, incentives for businesses The Indonesian Government is planning to expand its social aid programme and incentives for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in an effort to boost consumer spending and revive the economy in the second half of this year.

World Laos strengthens COVID-19 prevention measures The Lao Government has decided to tighten COVID-19 prevention measures in the face of transmission risks.