World Malaysia sees highest daily death toll from COVID-19 Malaysia on May 9 recorded its highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 after the coronavirus claimed 26 more lives, raising the total number of fatalities to 1,683, according to the Ministry of Health.

World Malaysia’s GDP fall likely to ease in Q1 on rising exports Malaysia’s economy should see a less severe slump in the first quarter of 2021 than it did in the previous three months, on the back of resilient manufacturing activity and growing external demand, Reuters reported.

World ADB proposes ending funding for coal power plants The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will stop financing new coal power plants, the main source of power supply in developing countries, under a draft energy policy released earlier this week.

World Southeast Asian countries continue struggling with pandemic Malaysia has tightened measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, including extending the ban on inter-state travel to June 6.