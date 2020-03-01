World Indonesia promotes tourism on social media The Indonesian government is set to recruit at least 15 international influencers to attract foreign tourists to the Southeast Asian country, according to Tourism Minister Wishnutama Kusubandio.

World Indonesia hires three int’l consulting firms for capital relocation project The Indonesian government has hired three international consulting companies to develop a master plan for the country’s new capital city in East Kalimantan province, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said on February 28.

World Malaysia has new Prime Minister Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has agreed with the appointment of former Minister of Home Affairs Muhyiddin Yassin as the country's new Prime Minister, the national palace said on February 29.