Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The latest economic ministers meeting chaired by Prime Minister cum Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has issued two measures to support the tourism industry and cope with the effects of coronavirus infections from the beginning of this month.
Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yutthasak Supasorn, said on February 2 the urgent measure which is being implemented from February to April calls for the creation of understanding with members of the public and tourists that the Thai people are a top priority, while alerts and information are being provided to tourists, with an upgraded One Stop Service for them as well as assistance for tour business operators, and a search for alternative tourist markets.
The long-term measure which will be implemented from May calls for the setting up of an original Ease of Traveling Committee to make preparations for tourists after the situation has returned to normal.
Kobsak Pootrakul, a deputy secretary general to the prime minister, said assistance for tour business operators will initially be provided by the Ministry of Finance with low-interest loans and extended repayments while local administrative organizations will organize seminars in the provinces to stimulate domestic tourism and introduce a tax cut for airline fuel./.
