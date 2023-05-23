Thailand: eight-party alliance sign MoU on forming coalition government
An eight-party alliance of Thailand led by the Move Forward Party (MFP) on May 22 signed a pact outlining the working agenda of their proposed coalition government.
The 23-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the MFP, Pheu Thai, Prachachart, Thai Sang Thai, Seri Ruam Thai, Fair, Palang Sangkhom Mai and Pheu Thai Ruam Phalang parties, under which all of them supported MFP's leader Pita Limjaroenrat to become the next prime minister of Thailand.
The signing of the MoU means that the leaders of the parties agree on 23 points the new government needs to implement (if elected), including amending the constitution, reforming the economy, strengthening the fight against corruption and drugs, and protecting the environment.
The parties support the implementation of policies aimed at restoring Thailand's leadership role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and maintaining balanced international relations between Thailand and major powers.
The MFP-led coalition currently has 313 seats in the House of Representatives, a majority of the 500 seats. The MFP will need at least 376 votes in the parliament for Pita to be the next prime minister./.
