World Malaysia remains largest Islamic banking market in Asia-Pacific Malaysia, with 62.7% of Asia-Pacific’s total Islamic banking assets, continues to be the largest Islamic banking market in the region; and is likely to maintain its position in the next two years, according to S&P Global Ratings.

World Malaysia expects LIMA 2023 to generate approximately 4 billion USD in business pledges The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 2023 which will take place from May 23-27 is expected to be able to generate business pledges worth up to 18 billion RM (3.96 billion USD).

World Thailand’s rice exports near 3 million tonnes over four months Thailand exported 2.79 million tonnes of rice for 1.5 billion USD in the first four months of this year, up 23% year-on-year, according to the Thai Government’s spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.