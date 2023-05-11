The Election Commission (EC) of Thailand is expected to be able to announce preliminary results at about 10pm on May 14th (Photo: thaipbsworld.com)

Bangkok (VNA) - The Election Commission (EC) of Thailand is expected to be able to announce preliminary results at about 10pm on May 14th, Deputy Secretary-General of the EC Suranee Pontawee, has revealed.



She said that the media will all know the unofficial results at the same time, if they link to the EC’s ECT Report system, which is heavily protected against hacking and system collapse.

The official also said that members of the public can gather at the EC office or at the central vote-counting offices in various provinces to keep abreast of the election results, or follow the vote counting via the internet.

She said the first set of election results, from polling stations which have a small number of voters and advance votes, are expected to enter the ECT Report system at 7:00 pm, two hours after poll closure.

Votes cast in every polling station will be checked, counted and put in a sealed ballot box, signed for by the local election chief and sent to the relevant district office for rechecking. After that, the results will be entered into the ECT Report system, she added./.