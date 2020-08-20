World Thailand aims to become first ASEAN nation to roll out 5G commercial service Thailand is striving to become the first country in ASEAN to launch 5G commercial service, while existing 4G systems are ready to be upgraded to 5G, government deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said.

World Singapore to hold virtual IP Week@SG IP Week@SG, a global conference organised by the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS), will go virtual this year from August 25-27.

World Indonesian Foreign Minister visits China Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi is paying an official visit to China during which she is set to have talks with Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the bilateral relations, anti-pandemic cooperation, and other issues.

World Japanese foreign minister visits Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu is visiting Papua New Guinea and three countries in the Greater Mekong Subregion, namely Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar from August 20 to 25.