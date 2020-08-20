Thailand: Electric ferry to be available for Phadung canal in December
Mr. Sakontee Pattiyakul, Deputy Governor of Bangkok inspected the assembly of the electric ferries that will ply Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem canal. The electric ferries will serve daily passengers who want to avoid congestion on the roads.
In addition, there are also many tourist attractions along the line, so it will be easier to visit such venues. The ferry fee will be only 10 baht.
The Phadung Krungkasem Canal electric ferry service will be a demonstration for Saen Saeb canal.
In the future electric ferries will be available on Saen Saeb canal too, with the likelihood of expansion to more routes to cover the greater area of Bangkok./.
