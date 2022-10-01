ASEAN ASEAN, Russia bolster digital technology cooperation An online symposium focusing on economic aspects in the transition to the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Russia and ASEAN countries and cooperation chances between the sides, was recently held in Moscow.

ASEAN ASEAN, EU discuss lifting cooperation to new height A roundtable workshop on cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU) was held in Brussels, Belgium on September 30.

World Thai Cabinet greenlight to host SEA Games in 2025 The Thai Cabinet resolved that Thailand would offer to host the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) and the ASEAN Para Games in 2025, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has announced.

World Philippines rescues 29 human trafficking victims from gaming operators Philippine authorities announced on September 30 that police have rescued 29 Myanmar and Chinese nationals who were allegedly trafficked and forced to work as "online scammers" for a gaming company in the capital Manila.