Thailand enhances connectivity with Laos
The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is speeding up the development of several railway stations to pave the way for logistics and investment projects involving Laos, local media reported.
Illustrative image (Source: bangkokpost.com)Bangkok (VNA) -
Thailand is currently building the railway stations - Udon Thani, Nong Takai, Natha and Nong Khai - in the northeastern region bordering Laos, namely stations.
Rail lines connect with the Udon Thani industrial estate and development projects at Nong Khai and a container yard at Natha station, the Bangkok Post newspaper quoted Chairman of the board of State Railway of Thailand Jirut Wisanjit, who inspected the construction of the four railway stations on May 30, as saying.
The same day, Jirut took part in a seminar focusing on the 3.7km railway extension from Nong Takai station to the industrial estate which will be used as a logistics centre to promote economic growth, including tourism, in the area.
Among the many products transported by rail in the area include malt, asphalt, plastic granules, consumer products and fruit.
According to Jirut, the development projects at Nong Khai and Natha stations will promote Thailand as a logistics centre in the Mekong subregion and cross-border logistics between Thailand and Laos. More than 46,000 square metres of Nong Khai station have been allocated as a customs discharge area. The rest of the land will be reserved for both investment purposes and as a central area. The development of Natha station's depot will result in it connecting with a highway and a truck terminal.
Meanwhile, the state-operated Transport Co Ltd said Thailand will have buses running on 10 routes to destinations in Laos from June 15.
According to Sanyalux Panwattanalikit, Transport Co president, the first route connecting Thailand’s Mukdahan with Savannakhet in Laos opened on May 9.
The nine other bus routes to Laos are Nong Khai-Vientiane, Udon Thani-Vientiane, Ubon Ratchathani-Pakse, Khon Kaen-Vientiane, Bangkok-Vientiane, Nakhon Phanom-Thakhek, Udon Thani-Udon Thani International Airport-Nong Kha-Vang Vieng, Chiang Rai-Bokeo and Loei-Luang Prabang./.