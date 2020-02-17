Thailand ensures clean water supply throughout dry season
The Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has vowed to ensure sufficient supply of clean water to citizens throughout the dry season while units concerned are storing water for dams along Chao Phraya river.
Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)
Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has vowed to ensure sufficient supply of clean water to citizens throughout the dry season while units concerned are storing water for dams along Chao Phraya river.
According to the National News Bureau of Thailand, Thai Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Thammanat Prompow said during a recent fact-finding trip that the 2020 drought could be the worst in four decades.
He added that the Royal Irrigation Department has assured farmers and people that enough water will be ensured for daily use, except out-of-season rice cultivation.
Visiting Phayo province, one of the 21 drought-hit localities, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha said a number of new water management projects are in the pipeline to help mitigate drought’s impact.
Drought in Thailand usually lasts from November to May. Authorities plan to launch an artificial rain production campaign on February 17 to increase water level at reservoirs./.
