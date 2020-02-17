World Malaysia’s GDP growth in 2019 in line with neightbouring countries Malaysia’s modest gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.3 percent in 2019 is considered better than some of its neighbours, said Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

World Japan delivers fishery patrol vessel to Indonesia Japan has handed over a fishery patrol vessel named Hakurei Maru to Indonesia, along with maintenance and equipment fund worth 2.2 billion JPY, according to ANTARA News.