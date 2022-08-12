Bangkok (VNA) – The Bangkok Post on August 12 cited a source saying that former President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa is staying at a hotel in downtown Bangkok and advised to limit going out due to security reason.



Rajapaksa arrived in Thailand with other three persons on a chartered flight from Singapore which landed at a military airport at around 8pm on August 11.



Local public security forces have been deployed to ensure his safety.



Speaking to the press on August 10, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Rajapaksa is allowed to enter Thailand due to humanitarian ground.



According to Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, the former Sri Lankan leader could stay in Thailand for a maximum of 90 days as he holds a diplomatic passport./.