Thailand enters full war against COVID-19
Thailand is entering a full war with the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), said Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
A staff member offers disinfectant to shoppers at the entrance to a department store in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb 25 (Photo: EPA-EFE)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand is entering a full war with the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), said Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
On February 26, the country confirmed three more cases, taking the country’s total to 40.
Two of the new patients, all of whom were Thai nationals, had returned from vacation in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido and came into contact with the third patient, an 8-year old boy, said Sukhum Kanchanapimai, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Health.
The male patient had not disclosed his travel history when he first sought medical attention.
Sukhum further said that there's no widespread community transmission of the disease in Thailand yet.
Earlier, the National Communicable Disease Committee (NCDC) of Thailand has declared COVID-19 a dangerous contagious disease.
The Health Minister stated that the declaration will facilitate officers to work more effectively./.