World Malaysia tightens control over subsidised goods Malaysia's Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) on January 21 announced that it will arrange enforcement officers at seven national border checkpoints in four states of Perlis, Kedah, Perak and Kelantan, to combat the leakage and smuggling of controlled and subsidised goods to neighbouring countries.

World German Bundestag member highlights Germany-Vietnam ties Chairwoman of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for Relations with the ASEAN States Gabriele Katzmarek highlighted Germany-Vietnam relations while granting an interview to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Berlin ahead of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s state visit to Vietnam on January 23-24.

World Vietnamese PM’s visits to Hungary, Romania capture local media attention The official visits to Hungary and Romania by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and a high-level Vietnamese delegation have caught the local media’s interest, with numerous related articles published since January 18.

World Indonesia needs to import 500,000 tonnes of rice in Q1 Indonesia's state purchasing agency Bulog has issued an international tender to buy 500,000 tonnes of rice sought for arrival in February and March, with the offer deadline set at January 29.