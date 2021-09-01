Thailand exerts efforts to re-open economy
The night curfew in dark-red zones in Thailand to curb the spread of COVID-19 may be shortened or lifted depending on the pandemic situation, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on September 1.
Illustrative image (Photo: Reuters)
Bangkok (VNA) - The night curfew in dark-red zones in Thailand to curb the spread of COVID-19 may be shortened or lifted depending on the pandemic situation, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on September 1.
He said the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has eased some disease controls, and hoped that everyone would strictly comply with them.
The restrictions could be further relaxed if the situation improved, he said.
Meanwhile, the country’s Public Health Ministry is mulling over the possibility of issuing coloured cards to signify the status of people who have been vaccinated and those recovered from COVID-19 as people re-engage in social activities.
The cards, green for fully vaccinated and yellow for people who have recovered from the virus within one to three months, are currently being studied, said Public Health Permanent Secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit.
The Thai government has pledged to accelerate talks with neighboring countries to reopen as many border checkpoints as possible, to boost cross-border trade, following robust growth during the first seven months.
Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanavisit said the Foreign Trade Department is teaming up with the private sector and the governors of border provinces to continue the negotiations.
On September 1, Thailand reported 14,802 new COVID-19 cases and 252 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to over 1.21 million, including 1,841 deaths./.
