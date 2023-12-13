Thailand expands visa-free entry for Japanese businessmen
The Thai cabinet on December 12 approved the extension of the 30-day visa-free entry for Japanese tourists with business visits, helping facilitate investment.
The Thai cabinet on December 12 approved the extension of the 30-day visa-free entry for Japanese tourists with business visits. (Photo: Bangkokpost)Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai cabinet on December 12 approved the extension of the 30-day visa-free entry for Japanese tourists with business visits, helping facilitate investment.
Deputy government spokesman Kharom Polpornklang said the exemption was proposed by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, and it will take effect from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2026.
Visa-free entry for Japanese passport holders currently applies only to tourists, and is valid for 30 days.
According to Kharom, the measure will ensure convenience for business representatives from Japan – Thailand’s top investors and third largest trade partners.
He said that many Japanese have entered the country for business and investment talks, and to sign contracts, and the visa exemption will facilitate their entry./.