World Singapore leads ASEAN in fintech Singapore’s fintech sector has emerged as a beacon of innovation and growth within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

World Malaysia tightens control over subsidised goods Malaysia's Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) on January 21 announced that it will arrange enforcement officers at seven national border checkpoints in four states of Perlis, Kedah, Perak and Kelantan, to combat the leakage and smuggling of controlled and subsidised goods to neighbouring countries.

World Thailand exerts efforts to control inflation Thailand’s Commerce Ministry is closely monitoring prices of 18 categories amid rising production costs, adjusted minimum wage, and increased transport costs.

World German Bundestag member highlights Germany-Vietnam ties Chairwoman of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for Relations with the ASEAN States Gabriele Katzmarek highlighted Germany-Vietnam relations while granting an interview to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Berlin ahead of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s state visit to Vietnam on January 23-24.