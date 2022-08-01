World Myanmar issues new health guidelines for foreign arrivals Myanmar has issued new health guidelines for incoming travellers through airports, which will take effect from August 1, according to the country's Ministry of Health (MOH).

World Cambodia sees decline in poverty rate The poverty rate in Cambodia fell to 17.8% in 2020 from nearly 40% in 2009, an official has said.

World Malaysia’s exports reach record high in 2021 Malaysia’s foreign trade rose nearly 25% in 2021 to hit the 2 trillion RM (nearly 450 billion USD) mark for the first time after recording negative growth for two consecutive years, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

World Japan works to curb charges Vietnamese trainees pay to brokers Japan is creating a website that will allow Vietnamese to apply online for traineeships in the country, as it hopes to cut out unscrupulous brokers that charge exorbitant fees, reported Nikkei Asia.