World Thailand approves 400-million-USD budget for innovation The Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI), formerly known as the Thailand Research Fund (TRF), is likely to be allocated 12.5 billion baht (over 400 million USD) after the House of Representatives changed its decision to cut down the annual budget to fund the agency’s activities.

World Thailand: BOI supports EEC investment promotion measures The Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI) has approved measures to promote investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) by expanding the number of target industries and increasing corporate income tax benefits.

World Thailand: Government’s economic stimulus campaign a success The third phase of the Thai government’s Chim, Shop, Chai (Taste, Shop, Use) economic stimulus campaign is considered a success, with spending via the g-Wallet 2 reaching 13 billion baht.

World Bank of Thailand lowers economic growth forecasts The Bank of Thailand (BoT) lowered the country’s economic growth forecast to 2.5 percent in 2019 and 2.8 percent in the next year due to heightened external risks.