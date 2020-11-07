Illustrative photo (Source: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thai authorities said a Thailand-Myanmar border checkpoint in western Thailand will remain closed until November 16 due to the complicated COVID-19 developments in Myanmar.



Due to the extended shutdown of the Three Pagodas Pass, which links Sangkhla Buri district of Thailand’s Kanchanaburi with Payathonzu township in Karen state of Myanmar, cross-border travels for trucks, carrying consumer goods and other merchandise bound for Myanmar, and local villagers between the two locations are completely banned.



Those who might possibly manage to slip into Thai territory via natural paths along the Thai-Myanmar border will be subject to a maximum of one year imprisonment or a maximum fine of 100,000 baht (about 3,223 USD), or both./.