Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)

Bangkok (VNA) - The government's emergency situation committee on August 23 agreed to extend the enforcement of an emergency decree on public administration in the deep South for another three months, said a senior security official.



Secretary General of the National Security Council of Thailand, Gen. Wanlop Rugsanaoh said the committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, decided that the decree should be imposed in Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat from September 20 to December 19, except in Mae Lan and Betong districts.



The executive decree has been enforced in the three restive provinces to facilitate security operations and ensure peace and order in the restive region. The current enforcement ends on September 19, he said.



The committee also recommended that a more lenient internal security operations law be enforced in Si Sakhon district, Narathiwat province. The proposal will be submitted to the cabinet for approval.



The Region 4 Forward Command of the Internal Security Operations Command is responsible for assessing the security situation and recommending removal of areas under the emergency decree based on the real situation.-VNA