Thailand extends emergency decree in three southern provinces
Thai police examine the scene of an attack in Narathiwat province (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) – The current emergency decree in Thailand’s three southernmost border provinces will be extended for three more months, from March 20 to June 19, said Secretary General of the Thai National Security Council Gen Somsak Rungsita.
He made the statement after a meeting of the committee for the administration of emergency situations chaired by Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.
The 59th extension of the decree for administration in emergency situations in Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces came at the request of the Internal Security Operation Command (ISOC) Region 4, following a security assessment in the three provinces, he said.
Gen Somsak said the meeting also discussed ways to increase the effectiveness of investigations engaging security cases in the southernmost part of Thailand.
Meanwhile, Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon instructed ISOC Region 4 and all security units in the three provinces to build public confidence in the authorities by conducting a thorough assessment of the situation, improving intelligence gathering in the region and ensuring justice in law enforcement./.
