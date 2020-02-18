World Infected US passenger yet to undergo COVID-19 test in Cambodia The American passenger aboard MS Westerdam who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) had yet to undergo a test for the acute respiratory disease caused by the virus during her stay in Cambodia, said the Health Ministry of Cambodia on February 17.

World Indonesia’s foreign debt growth slows in Q4 last year Indonesia's foreign debt was recorded at 404.3 billion USD at the end of the fourth quarter last year, comprising public debt (government and central bank) of 202.9 billion USD, and private debt, including state-owned enterprises, of 201.4 billion USD.

World Philippine banana growers struggle due to COVID-19 Small- and medium-sized banana growers in the Philippines, the world’s second largest exporter of the fruit, are being heavily affected by the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), following market closures in China.

World Jakarta to start work on second phase of MRT project PT MRT Jakarta will start work on the second phase of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) railroad project in March 2020 and aims to complete the construction in 58 months.