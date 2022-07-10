A health worker gives a person a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Bangkok, Thailand . (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand has decided to extend the state of emergency, introduced in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, for another two months, according to its centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).



The online newspaper Krungthep Turakij quoted CCSA Spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin as announcing on July 8 that the state of emergency has been extended from August 1 to September 30, 2022. The decision is based on the need to continue to control the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the concern for the public's health.



According to Taweesin, Thailand should be ready to recognise COVID-19 as an endemic disease.



The CCSA’s data showed that there are currently 25,082 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals across Thailand. It records about 2,000 new cases and 20 deaths from the disease each day in the Southeast Asian country./.