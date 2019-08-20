In Phuket, Thailand (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand will extend the exemption of fees for visas on arrival issued to tourists from 18 countries till April 2020, as it looks to stimulate growth in tourism.

Talking to the media on August 20, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha affirmed that the cabinet approved the scheme which will cover Lunar New Year and the Thai new year Songkran.

The fee of 2,000 baht (65 USD) is to be waived until next year for travellers from 18 countries, including China and India.

The waiver is part of a 10 billion USD stimulus package to boost growth, including a debt moratorium for farmers, loans for smaller businesses, and more money for low-income earners.

Foreign tourist receipts make up about 12 percent of Southeast Asia’s second largest economy, but arrivals increased just 0.89 percent in June, with visitors from China, the biggest source, declining 7.1 percent from a year earlier.-VNA