A local resident wears masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Bangkok, Thailand . (Photo: XINHUA/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to attract 1.1 million tourists from Southeast Asia this year, given that residents in the region can now largely travel without restrictions, according to Thanet Phetsuwan, TAT deputy governor of marketing for Asia and the South Pacific.



The TAT is actively promoting tourism as airlines are resuming international flights, borders are being re-opened, and people are learning to live with COVID-19, he said.



Besides Southeast Asia, the goal for Australia is around 200,000 tourists, and 450,000 for India, Thanet said.



The official said TAT has partnered with Thai AirAsia (TAA) to boost international visitors by launching joint promotions in different countries to attract at least 18,000 inbound package tours between April and July.



It set the goal of attracting 11,000 package tours from Vietnam, mainly targeting independent travelers and families with children, and 3,000 tours from Singapore, made up of young people and young couples.



The campaign is also targeting medical and wellness visitors from Malaysia and Cambodia, with around 1,000 package tours from each country.



Thailand has prepared a roadmap to define COVID-19 as an endemic disease in the coming months to accelerate the country’s economic recovery and attract more foreign visitors.



The country hopes to welcome 7 million foreign tourists this year after gradually easing restrictions, but given the current situation, some research units have reduced their foreign tourist arrival projection to 5.7 million, bringing revenue of 300 billion THB (about 9 billion USD)./.