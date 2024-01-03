Thailand eyes creation of 200,000 jobs in new EEC zone
Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai government projects that some 200,000 jobs worth 1.2 trillion THB (35.03 trillion USD) will be created during the development process of the Business Centre and Liveable Smart City within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).
Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke made the claim on January 2 after the policy committee for the EEC approved the EEC Business Centre and Livable Smart City project in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district.
Supporters said this special economic promotion zone will be developed as a centre of business and finance by 2027, and continue to become one of the world’s 10 liveable smart cities by 2037.
The EEC is designed to lure investment in target industries, including clean energy, digital solutions, 5G, logistics, tourism, financial services and comprehensive health care. Particularly, the business centre and smart city will support more than 350,000 people and attract 150-300 target startups.
The development is in line with the concept of creating a business ecosystem that combines nature, people, innovation and technology, Chai said, adding it is expected to boost Thailand’s gross domestic product to hit 2 trillion THB within a decade.
He stressed that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin supports the development to create a model of the modern economic city.
He also expressed his belief that the development will be an important part of the country’s attraction of foreign investors to shift their production bases to Thailand, and improve the Thai people’s quality of life./.