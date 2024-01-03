World Thailand to waive visa requirements for Chinese nationals Thailand and China will implement a reciprocal visa-free scheme for their citizens, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on January 2.

World Vietnam-financed airport in Lao province to be upgraded to int’l level The Lao Government has agreed to upgrade Nong Khang airport, funded and built by Vietnam in Houaphanh province, into an international airport, the Vientiane Times reported on January 2.

ASEAN ASEAN promotes connectivity, resilience in 2024: Lao official Laos' ASEAN chairmanship, starting January 1, will bring both opportunities and challenges to the country, said Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.