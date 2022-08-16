Thailand eyes to own regional land transport centre
The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has said that it is planning to develop a dry port in Udon Thani, with the aim of developing the northeast province into a centre for regional land transport, linked with the Chinese-Lao high-speed train system.
According to the IEAT’s leader Veeris Ammarapala, the new inland transport facility will support trade among provinces in the northeast and the Thai economy.
This port will also improve the efficiency of Thai logistics and land transport via roads and railways, he said.
The IEAT is also confident the dry port in Udon Thani has the potential to serve ASEAN as a new transport hub in the future because Thailand is located in mainland Southeast Asia, surrounded by Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia, with southern China nearby.
The IEAT said the new dry port can be linked with Laemchabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri and Map Ta Phut deep-sea port in Rayong. Chon Buri and Rayong, along with Chachoengsao, form the Eastern Economic Corridor area, which will be turned into Thailand's high-tech industrial hub./.