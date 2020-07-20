Thailand faces water shortage due to shorter rainy season
The Hydro-Informatics Institute (HII) under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation of Thailand, which analyses water-related data, is warning of a water shortage as it expects this year's rainy season to be shorter than usual.
Illustrative image (Photo: Bangkok Post)
Director of HII Sutat Veesakul said on July 19 that there will be less rain than last year, which will affect water reserves across the country.
The current rainy season, which arrived later than in previous years, is forecast to end in September, which means there might not be enough precipitation to replenish reservoirs across the country, he noted.
The effect of the shorter monsoon can already be seen, with 25 major dams and reservoirs across Thailand having less than 30 percent of their total water storage capacity.
Sutat said "water stress" is imminent as between November this year and May next year, about 12 billion cu.m of water will be needed to meet demands from farms and households in the area.
He urged competent agencies to do their best to conserve water in the remainder of the rainy season, which will last until the end of August./.
