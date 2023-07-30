Thailand: Firework blast kills at least ten
A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in the southern Thai province of Narathiwas on July 29 has killed at least 10 people and wounded about 120 others.
Bangkok (VNA) - A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on July 29 has killed at least 10 people and wounded about 120 others.
According to the governor of the province, Sanan Pongaksorn, between 500 and 800 people who live nearby may have to be moved to a temporary shelter.
An undetermined number of victims are trapped in residential areas near the scene, and rescue personnel are trying to help them out, with some 200 houses in this area damaged.
According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha instructed relevant agencies to provide support for the injured and those affected.
The explosion occurred in the afternoon in a market in Narathiwat province bordering Malaysia./.
According to the governor of the province, Sanan Pongaksorn, between 500 and 800 people who live nearby may have to be moved to a temporary shelter.
An undetermined number of victims are trapped in residential areas near the scene, and rescue personnel are trying to help them out, with some 200 houses in this area damaged.
According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha instructed relevant agencies to provide support for the injured and those affected.
The explosion occurred in the afternoon in a market in Narathiwat province bordering Malaysia./.