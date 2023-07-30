World Thailand warns of escalating cybercrime The Research Department of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has provided a stark warning about the escalating threat from cybercriminals.

World Philippines seeks rice supply boost Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on July 29 the country must boost its rice stocks and that he may seek a supply deal with India, worried about the potential impact of El Nino dry weather on the local harvest and about other suppliers.

World Indonesia's first crypto exchange launched Indonesia’s Trade Ministry and the Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti) on July 28 launched Crypto Assets Futures Exchange - the first crypto exchange in Indonesia - as part of an effort to provide a security guarantee to crypto asset investors.

World Thailand lowers auto production target in 2023 The Federation of Thai Industry (FTI) has reduced its car production target for 2023 to 1.9 million units from 1.95 million units set at the beginning of the year, due to a drop in domestic vehicle sales and an increase in electric vehicle (EV) imports from China.