Thailand: first local nCoV patient cured
The first Thai person testing positive for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Thailand, a taxi driver, has been cured completely and discharged from hospital.
The first locally infected patient, a taxi driver (blue shirt), has been declared free of the coronavirus and discharged. (Photo: bangkokpost.com)
Bangkok (VNA) - The first Thai person testing positive for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Thailand, a taxi driver, has been cured completely and discharged from hospital.
The 50-year-old man, who carried Chinese tourists, is one of the nine cases of 2019-nCoV that have been cured in Thailand.
Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said at a press conference in Nonthaburi on February 5 that the remaining patients are recovering and are likely to be declared cured in the near future.
All relatives and people who had been in contact with the taxi driver were not infected, he said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said that six of 138 Thai people brought back from China’s Wuhan city on February 4, had a high fever.
On February 5 morning the number of persons with high temperatures dropped to four, and they were treated at Queen Sirikit Hospital in Sattahip district, Chon Buri.
Initial examinations did not detect the coronavirus in any of the returnees. Their 14-day quarantine period will end at midnight of February 18, he said.
With 25 patients, including nine who have recovered and discharged from hospitals, Thailand is the country with the highest number of 2019-nCoV infections outside China./.