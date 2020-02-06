World nCoV begins its toll on Indonesian economy The outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV) has started impacting Indonesia’s tourism and export sectors, according to Indonesian officials.

World Cambodia’s Battambang province strives to lure more tourists Battambang province, the most well-known agriculture land of Cambodia, is attracting tourists at home and abroad with its ancient temples, French-style houses and farming ecosystem.