World Indonesia confirms 64 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths Indonesia reported 64 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on March 22, bringing the total number to 514 and 48 respectively, said a local official.

World Singapore to ban short-term visitors over COVID-19 fears Singapore will not allow short-term visitors to enter or transit through the city-state from 23:59 on March 23, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).

World Bangkok orders closure of malls, markets to prevent COVID-19 Bangkok's Governor Asawin Kwanmuang on March 21 announced a 22-day closure of shopping malls, markets and beauty salons in the capital city of Thailand from March 22 to April 12 amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

World Indonesian, Malaysian discuss cooperation against COVID-19 Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi engaged with her Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein through a video conference on March 20, discussing the need for the two neighboring countries to maintain close collaboration amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.