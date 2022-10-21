World Cambodian media highlight Vietnamese Party delegation's visit Cambodia's media outlets have published articles highlighting the meaning of the recent official visit of Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong.

World Indonesia to offer incentives to companies investing in new capital Indonesia will offer generous incentives to companies investing in a 32 billion USD project to build a new capital city in the country called Nusantara, an official has said.

World Malaysia's trade turnover posts double-digit growth for 20 consecutive months Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) said the nation’s trade continued its upward trajectory in September 2022, up by 31.4% year on year to 256.91 billion RM (54.43 billion USD), marking the 20th consecutive month of double-digit growth.

World Lao economy to recover in 2023: ADB The Lao economy is expected to recover in 2023 thanks to measures to increase new investment and enhance the production of renewable energy and mining activities, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).