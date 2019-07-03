The Chief Ombudsman of Thailand, Gen. Viddhavat Rajatanun, presided over the opening of the AOF at the Athenee Hotel in Bangkok (Photo: thainews.prd.go.th)

The Office of the Ombudsman of Thailand has hosted the ASEAN Ombudsman Forum (AOF).On this occasion, the Ombudsman of Thailand signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ombudsman of the Philippines to promote the exchange of knowledge and experience between officials from both organizations and to enhance cooperation on the protection of human rights and freedoms.The Chief Ombudsman of Thailand, Gen. Viddhavat Rajatanun, presided over the opening of the AOF at the Athenee Hotel in Bangkok. Gen. Viddhavat said Thailand has the honour of Chairing ASEAN this year. The country has recognized the importance of the region’s evolving connectivity, which encompasses logistics, investment, education and job opportunities.The forum served as a platform for delegates from Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam to discuss cooperation development within the AOF framework, exchange their knowledge and experience and improve the capabilities of the ombudsman offices in ASEAN.In February next year, an AOF memorandum will be signed to promote cooperation on the protection of human rights and freedoms. The AOF delegates will also invite other ASEAN member states to sign the memorandum in the future.-NNT/VNA